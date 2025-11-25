Kane Williamson returns for West Indies Tests

Auckland: Kane Williamson has been recalled to New Zealand’s Test squad for the opening match against the West Indies, joining a 14-player group that also features pace bowlers Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes, and Blair Tickner.

Daryl Mitchell has been passed fit after overcoming a minor groin injury sustained during the first ODI against the same opponents.

Williamson had skipped the July Test series versus Zimbabwe and has not played a Test for New Zealand since December last year. To prepare for his return, he is set to turn out for Northern Districts in the second round of the Plunkett Shield.

Duffy and Foulkes both debuted in the Zimbabwe series, with Foulkes making headlines by recording the best match figures by a New Zealand bowler on Test debut—9 for 75. Tickner, meanwhile, is back in the Test frame for the first time since March 2023. Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Phillips weren’t considered for the first Test as they continue to build their match fitness as part of a managed red-ball return-to-play plan. IANS