Kapil Dev Urges Humane Treatment for Imran Khan, Backs Global Cricketers’ Appeal

New Delhi: Former India captain Kapil Dev has reiterated his support for former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling for humane treatment and adequate facilities for his long-time friend after 21 former international cricketers wrote to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seeking better conditions for the imprisoned former leader.

Kapil, who shared the field with Imran during an era when the two were among the leading all-rounders in world cricket, said he understood why Pakistani players may be reluctant to speak publicly about the matter but felt those outside the country could voice their concern.

“I think I don’t blame them because they have to live there in Pakistan, the Pakistani cricketers. But for us, we are looking from outside. Yes, I like to support our friend, whom we played with and admired for his cricketing skill. And we keep saying again and again, we don’t know the law of the country; that’s fine.

“But humanity and simply giving the facilities to a prisoner, whoever may be, and he was a former prime minister of the country and a top cricketer of the world, we want him to get the best treatment. What else are we asking for? We are not asking for anything else,” Kapil told reporters at the launch of the ‘Race to DP World India Championship’.

The remarks came a day after the group of former international cricketers appealed to Sharif over Khan’s treatment. It was the second collective appeal of its kind in six months, following a February letter in which 14 former captains had raised concerns about the former Pakistan skipper’s health. Khan’s family had previously alleged that he had suffered a serious deterioration in his eyesight, claiming that he had lost almost all vision in one eye because of alleged medical negligence. The earlier appeal had sought medical attention for Khan and called for the restoration of family visits.

Kapil’s comments also highlighted the unusual relationship shared by the two former captains, who were part of a generation that included New Zealand’s Richard Hadlee and England’s Ian Botham as the four outstanding all-rounders of the era.

Their rivalry on the cricket field was accompanied by a friendship away from it, at a time when players from India and Pakistan regularly interacted, exchanged banter and maintained close personal ties despite the intense sporting rivalry between the neighbouring countries.

That camaraderie has endured over the decades, with Kapil continuing to refer to Khan as a friend while maintaining that his appeal is centred on basic humane treatment rather than the legal proceedings against him. Kapil also acknowledged the limited public response from Pakistan’s cricket fraternity, with Wasim Akram and a handful of others from Khan’s playing generation among those who have spoken out.

“I think I don’t blame them because they have to live there in Pakistan, the Pakistan cricketers,” Kapil said, explaining why he did not want to criticise those who had chosen to remain silent.

For Kapil, the issue transcends cricket and political affiliations. While he said he was not in a position to comment on Pakistan’s laws, he stressed that his appeal was simply for Khan to receive proper facilities and treatment while in prison.

“But humanity and simply giving the facilities to a prisoner, whoever may be, and he was a former prime minister of the country and a top cricketer of the world, we want him to get the best treatment. What else are we asking for? We are not asking for anything else,” he said. (IANS)

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