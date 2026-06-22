Kapp’s Blazing 81* Powers South Africa to Thrilling T20 World Cup Win over India

Manchester: Veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp produced one of the finest knocks in Women’s T20 World Cup history, smashing an unbeaten 81 off 45 balls to seal South Africa’s six-wicket win over India in a Group A thriller at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Chasing 159 in front of 11,712 fans, South Africa were floundering by making just 25 runs in the powerplay before Marizanne’s brilliance flipped the contest. Even as N Sree Charani took three scalps, including off a double-wicket maiden over, Marizanne unleashed her powerful shots through square of the wicket and downtown to hit seven fours and four sixes, while sharing a 97-run stand with Tazmin Brits (40), including adding 66 runs from overs 10-15.

After Chloe Tryon’s thick edge brought the winning runs, Marizanne, twice reprieved by Radha Yadav, dropped to her haunches in relief as South Africa handed India their first defeat of the tournament. Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur marked her 200th T20I appearance, the first by any cricketer.

Brief Scores: India 158/7 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 31, Deepti Sharma 29; Marizanne Kapp 2-27, Shabnim Ismail 2-28) lost to South Africa 161/4 in 19.1 overs (Marizanne Kapp 81 not out, Tazmin Brits 40; Sree Charani 3-24, Shafali Verma 1-22) by six wickets. IANS

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