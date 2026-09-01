Karim Benzema Leaves Al Hilal as Club Mutually Terminates Contract

RIYADH: Veteran French centre-forward Karim Benzema will depart Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal just six months after joining from Al Ittihad.

The club confirmed in a statement on Monday that it has mutually agreed to terminate the former Real Madrid striker’s contract. Benzema joined the club in January after a contract dispute with his old club.

“Al Hilal Club Company and French player Karim Benzema have mutually agreed to terminate their contractual relationship, bringing his time with Al Hilal’s first football team to an end,” wrote the club on its website on Monday.

“Al Hilal Club Company expressed its appreciation for Benzema’s contributions during his time with the team, as well as the professionalism, commitment, and leadership he demonstrated both on and off the pitch,” said the statement. Agencies

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