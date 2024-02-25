Karnataka come from two down to rescue point against Mizoram in 77th National Football Championship

Yupia: Defending champions Karnataka came from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Mizoram in Group B of the 77th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy final round at the Golden Jubilee Stadium on Saturday. Mizoram were seemingly running away with the three points after goals from MS Dawngliana and MC Malsawmzuala had put them in a commanding position. But Karnataka showed the champion spirit to score twice in quick succession in the second half through Prabin Tigga and Vishal R to rescue a point.

This was Karnataka’s second consecutive draw after a 1-1 result against Delhi on Thursday.

Mizoram were beaten 1-3 by Maharashtra in the opener and have now opened their tally.

Mizoram took the lead after a sensational move between Malsawmzuala and Dawngliana. With a superb behind-the-back flick, the former picked out the latter, who lashed a parabolic shot into the goal with a cleanly-hit half-volley. The 2014 champions could’ve extended their lead in the 34th minute had R Malsawmtluanga not flashed his first-time shot wide. In the very next minute, however, he was involved at the other end, making a crucial goal-line block to deny D Sheltohn Paul from equalizing. IANS

