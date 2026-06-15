Kasturi Sharma Clinches Double Gold, Secures Hat-Trick of National Arm Wrestling Titles

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s leading arm wrestler Kasturi Sharma clinched two gold medals at the 6th BCAI National Arm Wrestling Championship held in Bengaluru on Sunday. Competing in the 70kg category, Kasturi dominated the field to secure gold medals in both the left-hand and right-hand events. With the impressive feat, she completed a hat-trick of national titles, becoming a three-time consecutive national champion.

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