Kathryn Bryce to Lead Scotland in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier

New Delhi: Scotland have announced their women’s team for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal. The fifteen-player squad is headed by Kathryn Bryce. Pippa Sproul has also been named in the squad that participated in the ICC Emerging Nations Trophy in Thailand last month. The Qualifier runs from January 12 to February 2, with 10 teams, including Scotland, competing for four spots in the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England next summer. IANS

