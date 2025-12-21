Kavem Hodge’s ton leads Windies’ fightback on Day 3 at Bay Oval

Mount Maunganui: Kavem Hodge’s unbeaten century has led the West Indies’ fightback in response to New Zealand’s mammoth first-innings score, as the visitors finished Day 3 of the final Test at 381/6 at Bay Oval on Saturday.

Hodge brought up his second Test hundred and remained unbeaten on 109 as West Indies avoided the follow-on late on Day 3, giving them a chance to save this Test match. The West Indies are still 194 runs behind New Zealand’s 575 for 8.

Resuming from their overnight score of 110 for no loss, the Windies carried on from their good start, but Jacob Duffy dismissed John Campbell, who failed to add to his overnight score.

New Zealand continued to apply early pressure on the visitors, but Hodge broke the shackles with three boundaries in nine deliveries. Soon, Duffy struck again in the first hour, removing Brandon King for 63.

Then, Hodge and Tevin Imlach brought up the 50-run stand, and soon after, the former moved to 50 as the visitors reached 206/2 at the stroke of lunch.

After lunch, New Zealand broke the 66-run stand between Hodge and Imlach when Michael Rae removed the latter for 27. Alick Athanaze then joined Hodge, and the duo put together 81 for the fourth wicket before Athanaze was dismissed by Ajaz Patel, his first Test wicket at home after 22 Tests, falling five short of a half-century.

Hodge and Justin Greaves struck a few timely boundaries as the West Indies crossed the 300-run mark approaching tea. New Zealand took the second new ball as soon as it was available, with Duffy getting some movement, but the Windies duo saw their side through to tea at 310 for 4.

After the tea break, the pair continued to time the ball superbly, picking up boundaries in quick succession. However, Greaves missed a nip-backer from Daryl Mitchell that struck him on the pads, resulting in an LBW decision, which he reviewed.

Soon after, Patel removed West Indies captain Roston Chase for two, while Hodge chipped a shot into the air that fell just short of the mid-off fielder. Anderson Phillip and Hodge then took a few blows to the body from Michael Rae before Hodge brought up his second Test hundred on the stroke of stumps.

Hodge and Phillip took the visitors to 381 for 6, still trailing by 194 runs, at stumps.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 575/8d (Devon Conway 227, Tom Latham 137; Justin Greaves 2-83) lead West Indies 381/6 (Kavem Hodge 109*, Brandon King 63; Jacob Duffy 2-79, Ajaz Patel 2-94) by 194 runs. IANS

