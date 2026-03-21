Kazakhstan Men's Hockey Team Trains in India for Asian Games Qualifiers 2026

New Delhi: Kazakhstan senior men’s hockey team is currently in India for a high-performance training camp in the Sports Authority of India Northern Regional Centre, Sonipat, Haryana, from March 10 to 21, as part of their preparations for the upcoming Asian Games Qualifiers 2026.

The camp, held at one of India’s premier hockey training centres, offers world-class synthetic turf, advanced conditioning facilities, and an intensely competitive environment—providing Kazakhstan an ideal platform to fine-tune preparations ahead of a crucial continental assignment. IANS

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