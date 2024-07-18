Kenyan marathoners banned for doping: Athletics Integrity Unit

Nairobi: Kenya’s female marathoner Judith Jerubet, who took bronze at the 2024 Wuhan Marathon, has been banned for two years for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said.

At the same time, 2024 Lima Marathon men’s silver medalist Daniel Muindi was banned for three years for doping, according to the World Athletics anti-doping body.

Jerubet, 35, has been banned for the presence of the banned substance triamcinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid commonly used in skin care, in her system.

In Wuhan, Jerubet ran 2:27:38 on March 24 to close the podium behind Ethiopia’s Mare Dibaba (2:25:12) and fellow Kenyan Pauline Korikwiang (2:26:40).

However, that result was canceled after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited lab in Beijing returned an adverse analytical finding in her urine sample collected at the race.

According to the AIU, Jerubet didn’t explain or respond to the banned substance, even with extended deadlines. Jerubet was treated as a first-time offender, and the AIU could not find evidence she had doped intentionally. IANS

