NEW DELHI: Kenyan athlete and 10-kilometre road race world record holder Rhonex Kipruto has been banned for six years for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday.

Kipruto, 24, who also won a 10,000 metres bronze medal in the 2019 world championships, had been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping violation in May last year.

He is now banned until 10 May 2029. Agencies

