Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich smashes marathon world record in Chicago

Chicago: Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich put on a performance for the ages as she obliterated the women’s marathon world record in Chicago on Sunday, taking nearly two minutes off the previous best to win in an unofficial time of two hours, nine minutes and 56 seconds.

Chepngetich ditched the competition by the halfway mark and ran through a chorus of cheers through the final straight as she claimed her third title in Chicago and crushed Ethiopian Tigst Assefa’s previous record of 2:11:53, set last year in Berlin.

Ethiopia’s Sutume Kebede crossed the line seven minutes and 36 seconds later while Kenyan Irine Cheptai (2:17:51) was third. “This is my dream that has come true,” said Chepngetich, whose time was originally recorded as 2:09:57 but was later adjusted.

Also Read: Milkesa Mengesha, Tigist Ketema complete Ethiopian double at Berlin Marathon

Also Watch: