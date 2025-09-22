Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe, Rosemary Wanjiru triumph in Berlin Marathon

Berlin: Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe claimed a commanding victory in the 51st edition of the Berlin Marathon in a time of 2:02:16, while his compatriot Rosemary Wanjiru won the women’s race in 2:21:05 on Sunday.

Sawe delivered one of the fastest performances of the year but narrowly missed both course and world records. Japan’s Akira Akasaki produced a surprise by taking second place in 2:06:15.

Sawe, 29, set a blistering pace from the start despite unusually warm conditions. Defending champion Milkesa Mengesha of Ethiopia initially tried to stay close but was unable to keep up and fell back before the halfway mark. From then on, Sawe ran alone at the front, gradually extending his lead while still chasing record pace.

With ten kilometres remaining and the Brandenburg Gate looming as the symbolic final landmark, it became increasingly clear that Eliud Kipchoge’s course record of 2:01:09 (set in 2022) and Kelvin Kiptum’s world record of 2:00:35 (set in 2023 in Chicago) would remain untouched. Sawe showed visible signs of fatigue in the final stretch, but his victory was never in doubt.

The women’s race proved much closer. Kenya’s Rosemary Wanjiru made her decisive move shortly past the halfway point and managed to stay in front until the finish. Dera Dida of Ethiopia closed in during the final kilometres but crossed the line three seconds behind in 2:21:08. Fellow Ethiopian Azmera Gebru finished third in 2:21:29, 24 seconds adrift of the winner.

More than 55,000 athletes from around the world registered for this year’s Berlin Marathon, once again underlining the event’s status as one of the most prestigious races globally. Tens of thousands of spectators lined the streets, creating a vibrant atmosphere along the 42.195-kilometre route through the German capital.

For Wanjiru, the win confirmed Kenya’s dominance as both men’s and women’s trophies went back to East Africa. IANS

