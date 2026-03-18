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Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Honors Sanju Samson for T20 World Cup Triumph

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan honoured Sanju Samson at Cliff House for his role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Honors Sanju Samson for T20 World Cup Triumph
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New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan honoured India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who played a pivotal role in India’s triumphant campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup earlier this month. Vijayan hosted the World Cup champion at his official residence, Cliff House, on Monday (March 16), to acknowledge his achievements. The 31-year-old Samson came dressed in traditional attire for the ceremony, during which Vijayan handed him a commemorative memento bearing the message, “We salute Sanju Viswanath Samson.” IANS

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Sanju Samson
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

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