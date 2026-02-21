Keshav Maharaj to Captain Revamped Proteas Squad for New Zealand T20 Tour

NEW DELHI: South Africa named a much-changed squad that includes five uncapped players for its five-match Twenty20 tour of New Zealand next month, leaving behind most of the team that have qualified for the Super Eights at the ongoing World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Batters Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester and Jordan Hermann, all-rounder Eathan Bosch and teenage seamer Nqobani Mokoena will all hope to make their international debuts on the tour. Hermann is the younger brother of Rubin, who is also in the squad and has been capped in One Day Internationals and T20 matches for South Africa, while Bosch is the younger sibling of Corbin, who has impressed at the World Cup. The side will be captained by spinner Keshav Maharaj, with a return for seamers Gerald Coetzee, Lutho Sipamla and Ottneil Baartman.

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa help Australia finish campaign on a high