Kevin Anderson wins Hall of Fame Open title

NEWPORT: Kevin Anderson beat 20-year-old American Jenson Brooksby 7-6 (8), 6-4 on Sunday to win the Hall of Fame Open.



The 35-year-old South African captured his seventh ATP tour title, his first since the Maharashtra Open at Pune in January, 2019.

Brooksby, the second youngest finalist in the tournament's 45-year history, played in his first ATP final. Greg Rusedski, then 19-years-old, was the youngest when he won the 1993 title on Newport's grass courts, the only tourney played on grass in North America.

The tournament is held in conjunction with enshrinement ceremonies into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The match lasted 2 hours, 11 minutes, ending when Brooksby hit a forehand return into the net on the second match point. Agencies

