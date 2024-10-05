Kevin De Bruyne to miss Belgium’s UEFA Nations League fixtures

Brussels: Belgium’s star captain Kevin De Bruyne will miss his country’s upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Italy and France, as coach Domenico Tedesco announced the squad during a press conference on Friday for the October fixtures. The midfielder has also requested additional time off from the national team to manage his workload.

In a lengthy phone conversation, De Bruyne reiterated his commitment to the Belgian national team and his desire to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Despite some uncertainty surrounding his international future after Belgium’s 2-0 defeat to France in September — during which De Bruyne questioned the mentality and ability of his teammates — Tedesco confirmed the player’s motivation to continue with the Red Devils. IANS

