Kevin Pietersen steps down as mentor of Delhi Capitals

NEW DELHI: Former England international Kevin Pietersen announced on Saturday that he will be stepping down from his role as mentor of Delhi Capitals (DC) for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

“I cannot commit to the time that the job requires. Best wishes to all the players for this season. However, I’ll see you back in the commentary box! IPL is the world’s best league and I can’t wait to see all of you soon,” Pietersen wrote on social media announcing his decision.

The 45-year-old had joined the Hemang Badani-led support staff last season, when DC could not qualify for the Playoffs after finishing fifth.

Pietersen played 36 matches in the IPL, scoring 1001 runs across his stints with three teams — Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant. Agencies

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