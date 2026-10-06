Khalid Jamil warns of costly mistakes as India faces Uruguay's star-studded squad

Kolkata: India football head coach Khalid Jamil remains aware of the challenge former World Cup Champions Uruguay bring as the Blue Tigers gear up for their next test.

Having held Panama 1-1 and lost to Brazil 0-4 earlier, India's run of facing World Cup teams reaches its conclusion with their clash against former two-time winners Uruguay at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Tuesday.

"As I said, they are physically strong, so we have to match them. Tactically also, they are good," India coach Jamil said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the clash. Jamil added that they have to be pretty careful against La Celeste. "One mistake will cost us very badly. We have to be very careful," Jamil said.

Uruguay have the likes of Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez and Lucas Torreira in their squad. They arrive in India on the back of an underwhelming World Cup 2026, where they were eliminated in the group stage without a win.

Diego Forlan was named the coach after the World Cup, and his initiation has been mixed so far. Under him, Uruguay began with a 1-3 defeat to Japan before beating South Korea 4-1. IANS

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