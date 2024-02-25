Khelo India the right platform for players to excel: South African rugby coach Kiano Fourie

GUWAHATI: South African rugby coach Kiano Fourie has been watching every game at the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) held at the Sarusajai Sports Complex and also taking down notes about the strengths and weaknesses of the players.

Fourie is the part of the coaching staff at the Rugby India’s High-Performance centre in Bhubaneshwar and is looking for talent from these Games whom could be nurtured and groomed in the next few years.

Commenting on his nature of work Fourie said, “Indian talent in rugby is formidable but has yet to reach its full potential. Our aim is to identify promising players and approach universities demonstrating exceptional performance.”

He also added: “By increasing awareness and participation in rugby, especially among children, confidence will grow, and enjoyment of the sport will deepen within the youth. Additionally, leveraging platforms like Khelo India will provide crucial exposure to young athletes, ensuring that the talent pool is nurtured and empowered.”.

Fourie points out that India boasts of diverse genetic composition across states and regions and the diversity provides for a rich talent pool that needs to be identified and nurtured.

The South African said his focus was now to create strategies to empower university-level players to excel and contribute to the broader rugby community, fostering a culture of growth and success.

