KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match Abandoned Due to Rain at Eden Gardens, Teams Share a Point

Kolkata: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) shared a point each as the 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 was called off due to rain at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

The match was just into the fourth over when rain poured down at the ground. The drizzle intensified, forcing the umpires to take the players off the field as covers were swiftly brought on. The ground staff acted quickly, laying out sheets across the pitch, square and run-ups, and within moments, the entire playing area was covered. IANS

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