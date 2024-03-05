KL Rahul back in India, set for Indian Premier League (IPL) comeback

New Delhi: Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter K.L. Rahul has returned from London after a medical check-up as he was experiencing some discomfort in his right quadriceps. He suffered an injury during the first Test against England in Hyderabad and was ruled out of the remaining games.

“He will stay in the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for rehab and will work to get fully fit ahead of the IPL 2024,” a source close to the cricketer told IANS on Monday. As IPL 2024 approaches, Rahul is eager to hit the ground running during the cash-rich league. It is believed that the Lucknow Super Giants skipper will soon get clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

“It was not a major injury but he was just not feeling a hundred per cent fit and didn’t want to take any risk so missed the England series, he went to London for the check-up, and now he is fine and soon to get a clearance from the NCA,” the source added. Rahul is likely to feature in Lucknow Super Giants’ opening match against Rajasthan Royals on March 24. (IANS)

