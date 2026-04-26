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KL Rahul smashes record for highest IPL score by an Indian with unbeaten 152

Records tumbled at Arun Jaitley Stadium as KL Rahul smashed his fastest IPL century, also recording the highest-ever score by an Indian in the league.
KL Rahul
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New Delhi: The records tumbled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday afternoon as not only did KL Rahul bring up his fastest ever IPL century, the DC opener also broke the record for the highest score ever by an Indian in the history of the competition.

Rahul (152no) has broken the record held by Abhishek Sharma who scored 141 against the same opposition in the competition last year.

Highest Individual scores by Indians in IPL:

KL Rahul                      - 152*

Abhishek Sharma       - 141

Abhishek Sharma       - 135

KL Rahul                      - 132*

Shubhman Gill             - 129

Also Read: Punjab Kings pull off record 265 chase as KL Rahul’s historic 152 goes in vain

KL Rahul
Abhishek Sharma

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