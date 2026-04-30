Klaasen’s unbeaten 65 powers SRH to record 244 chase against MI in IPL 2026

Mumbai: A fierce performance from Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to a remarkable chase of 243 and beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

What started as a tough target quickly became an exciting display of bold batting.

Right from the beginning, SRH showed their determination in chasing 244. Abhishek wasted no time, hitting Trent Boult over covers in the first over before launching a six off T20 World Cup-winner Jasprit Bumrah. Head soon joined in, attacking Boult with a series of boundaries, including a slice over backward point that went through Naman Dhir's hands for six, followed by two more hits over deep point and backward point. SRH dashed to 43 for 0 after three overs.

Mumbai's attempt to respond with spin didnot work as Abhishek and Head took apart Will Jacks in the fifth over, scoring 19 runs with powerful shots. Even Mumbai's powerplay bowler AM Ghazanfar couldn't stop them; Head found the fence repeatedly. SRH soared to 74 for 0 after five overs, then exploded further by hitting Bumrah for 28 runs in his first two overs, including a 99-meter six straight down the ground. By the end of the powerplay, SRH had skyrocketed to 92 for 0 after six overs, the joint-highest MI had ever allowed in this phase.

Head was particularly unstoppable, racing to a 20-ball half-century while Abhishek matched him shot for shot. At one point, SRH was scoring at 15.75 runs an over, with the required rate dropping below 10. However, the game shifted momentarily when Ghazanfar took two wickets in two balls, dismissing Abhishek (45) and in-form Ishan Kishan (0). Hardik Pandya then removed Head (76), giving MI a glimmer of hope.

But Klaasen made sure there was no lasting comeback. He took control, hitting Ghazanfar over midwicket and deep midwicket before smashing four boundaries off Ashwani Kumar in one over. Continuing his strong season, Klaasen scored a fifty in 22 balls and then hit another 19 runs off another over from Ghazanfar, shifting the momentum back to SRH's side. He finished unbeaten on 65, guided by a small cameo from Salil Arora, who scored 14 off 6 deliveries.

Earlier, Mumbai set a strong total of 243/5, built on an impressive century from Ryan Rickelton and a fast start with Jacks. After a cautious start against Pat Cummins, the pair launched a fierce counterattack, reaching 21/0 in two overs and then 78/0 by the end of the powerplay,their second-highest this season at a run rate of 13. Jacks scored 46 off 22 balls with five fours and two sixes, while Rickelton matched him with 37 off 18 with three fours and three sixes. Rickelton then picked up the pace, reaching a fifty in 23 balls and pushing MI past 100 in just 7.4 overs, their fastest this season. Despite losing wickets at the other end, including Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, and Naman Dhir, Rickelton kept going strong.

He handled every bowler with ease, particularly hitting 22 runs off just seven balls against Harsh Dubey at a strike rate of 314.3. His incredible innings ended with a 44-ball century, the fastest ever by a Mumbai Indians players as MI raced to 202/3 in 16 overs. Supported by Hardik's 31 off 15 in a 56-run stand, Rickelton carried through to the end, boosting MI to 243/5.

On a night when scoring over 200 seemed routine, SRH's outstanding batting, led by Head, Abhishek, and Klaasen made sure that even a giant total of 243 wasn't enough, setting a new standard for T20 chasing at Wankhede.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians 243/5 in 20 overs (Ryan Rickelton 123 not out, Will Jacks 46; Praful Hinge 2-54, Nitish Reddy 1-31) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad 249/4 in 18.4 overs (Travis Head 76, Heinrich Klaasen 65; AM Ghazanafar 2-51, Hardik Pandya 1-39) by six wickets. (IANS)

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