Klopp blasts FIFA over Balogun ban U-turn, says Trump-Infantino intervention ‘calls everything into question’

New YORK: Former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp slammed FIFA’s decision to overturn US striker Folarin Balogun’s suspension, which reportedly came after an intervention from US President Donald Trump. “It’s a red card, even if it’s a shame because Balogun can’t play, but it’s there in the rules,” Klopp said. “This is our game, not theirs... If Trump and Infantino really worked this all out between themselves, that’s crazy. It calls everything into question. These two individuals, neither of whom has a clue about football, shouldn’t have anything to do with it,” the 59-year-old added. Agencies

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