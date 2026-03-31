Kochi Awaits History: India national football team Eyes First-Ever Win Amid Roaring Home Support

Kochi: It's been 3,654 days since the Indian men's national team last played in Kochi. The wait of 10 years and two days for the Kerala faithful will come to an end when the Blue Tigers take on Hong Kong, China, in their last Group D clash of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday.

On March 29, 2016, a Sandesh Jhingan header had put India ahead against Turkmenistan, but the visitors responded with a couple of second-half goals to take the win in Kaloor. A meagre crowd of just over 3,000 people had turned up on that night, but a lot more will be expected to throng the JLN on Tuesday when the Blue Tigers return to town.

It may have been a decade since India last played in Kochi, but what was the last time India won a game there? Never. That's a piece of history Khalid Jamil's men will be out to write. During the 1980s, 1990s and the early 2000s, India played against many giants of not just Asian but world football in the Nehru Cup in Kochi. Teams like Italy, Hungary, Morocco, Uruguay, Algeria, Iceland, Korea Republic, Uzbekistan, Ghana, Iraq, and China have graced this football-crazy city. But India could not register a win against any.

Tuesday could be a day of many firsts. A first Blue Tigers win in Kochi in 18 attempts, a first win for India in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers, and a first home win for Khalid Jamil since taking over as head coach last August. IANS

Also Read: CSK Outplayed as Sooryavanshi’s Blazing Knock Powers RR to a Dominant 8-Wicket Win