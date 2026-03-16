Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Host India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

Kochi: The iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is all set to welcome the Indian Senior Men’s Football Team after a decade, as it is confirmed to host India’s last match of the Asian of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round against Hong Kong to be played on March 31.

The encounter, which will mark the end of India’s poor campaign in the ongoing qualifiers, will commence at 7:00 PM IST.

This will mark the first time in 10 years that Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will host the Blue Tigers. In March 2016, India faced Turkmenistan in a FIFA World Cup qualifier at the same venue. That was also the last time the Indian senior men’s team played in Kerala. IANS

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