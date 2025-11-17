Kodai Naraoka wins in Kumamoto Masters final for first title in two years

TOKYO: Japan’s Kodai Naraoka won his first badminton title in two years after battling past countryman Kenta Nishimoto 21-11, 10-21, 21-15 in the Kumamoto Masters final on Sunday.

Naraoka, the world number 10, claimed his first piece of silverware since the China Open in November 2023 after coming through a tough scrap in western Japan.

He took the first game in little time but world number 13 Nishimoto hit straight back to level the match.

Naraoka eventually prevailed after a third-game slugfest, increasing his chances of qualifying for the season-ending World Tour Finals.

Thailand’s world number one Kunlavut Vitidsarn was scheduled to play at the Kumamoto Masters but withdrew before the competition began.

His compatriot Ratchanok Intanon won the women’s singles final, beating Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-16, 22-20. The win gave the number 3 seed her second title of the year, following her victory at the Indonesia Masters in January.

In mixed doubles, Thailand’s top-seeded Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran edged French number 2 seeds Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue 21-18, 14-21, 21-18. South Korean top seeds Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae won the men’s doubles title, coming from behind to beat Japan’s unseeded Hiroki Midorikawa and Kyohei Yamashita 20-22, 21-11, 21-16. In women’s doubles, Malaysian top seeds Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan beat Japanese number 4 seeds Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi 22-20, 21-19. Agencies

