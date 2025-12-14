Kolkata Event Organizer Arrested After Messi Fan Chaos Erupts

Kolkata: Satadru Dutta, the principal organizer of the mega event held at Salt Lake Stadium on the northern outskirts of Kolkata earlier in the day, featuring Argentine football star Lionel Messi, was arrested on Saturday after chaos and vandalism broke out at the venue over high ticket prices and limited access to the football icon, an official said.

Confirming the arrest, Additional Director General (Law & Order) Jawed Shamim said that a first information report (FIR) would be registered in connection with the incident. “A thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain the roots of the mismanagement that ultimately led to the chaos. The police are taking the matter very seriously. Every person found responsible for the mismanagement and the resulting disorder will be booked,” Shamim said. He also stated that the organizers of the event have been directed to arrange a refund of the money collected through the sale of tickets. IANS

