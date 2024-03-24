Sports

Kolkata Knight Riders star all-rounder Andre Russell completes 200 IPL sixes

Kolkata Knight Riders star all-rounder Andre Russell completed 200 Indian Premier League sixes during Kolkata Knight Riders’s (KKR) season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.
Kolkata Knight Riders star all-rounder Andre Russell completes 200 IPL sixes

KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight Riders star all-rounder Andre Russell completed 200 Indian Premier League sixes during Kolkata Knight Riders’s (KKR) season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

The all-rounder scored a quickfire 25-ball 64, laced with seven sixes to help the team post 208 in its 20 overs. The Knight Riders were in a spot of bother losing three wickets in the PowerPlay.

Phil Salt scored a fifty and Ramandeep Singh managed a cameo to get the innings back on track. Russell and Rinku Singh then combined for a 81-run stand to put a formidable score for the opposition to chase. Agencies

200 sixes in IPL:

357 - Chris Gayle

257 - Rohit Sharma

251 - AB de Villiers

239 - MS Dhoni

235 - Virat Kohli

228 - David Warner

223 - Kieron Pollard

203 - Suresh Raina

202 - Andre Russell

Also Read: IPL 2024: Never felt any pressure, had Mahi bhai on my side, says Ruturaj Gaikwad on captaincy

Also Watch:

IPL
Andre Russell
Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com