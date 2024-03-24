Kolkata Knight Riders star all-rounder Andre Russell completes 200 IPL sixes

KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight Riders star all-rounder Andre Russell completed 200 Indian Premier League sixes during Kolkata Knight Riders’s (KKR) season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

The all-rounder scored a quickfire 25-ball 64, laced with seven sixes to help the team post 208 in its 20 overs. The Knight Riders were in a spot of bother losing three wickets in the PowerPlay.

Phil Salt scored a fifty and Ramandeep Singh managed a cameo to get the innings back on track. Russell and Rinku Singh then combined for a 81-run stand to put a formidable score for the opposition to chase. Agencies

200 sixes in IPL:

357 - Chris Gayle

257 - Rohit Sharma

251 - AB de Villiers

239 - MS Dhoni

235 - Virat Kohli

228 - David Warner

223 - Kieron Pollard

203 - Suresh Raina

202 - Andre Russell

Also Read: IPL 2024: Never felt any pressure, had Mahi bhai on my side, says Ruturaj Gaikwad on captaincy

Also Watch: