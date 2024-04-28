Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali to lead India’s challenge in FIDE Women’s Grand Prix

NEW DELHI: The trio of grandmasters Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli and R Vaishali will spearhead India’s challenge in the 2024-2025 FIDE Women’s Grand Prix Series. All 14 players have earned their spot in the Women’s Grand Prix after fulfilling the qualifying conditions. The remaining six players will be nominated by the organisers of each of the six tournaments.

Among the players participating in the event, there are as many as three women’s world champions in classical time control –- Tan Zhongyi (2017-2018), Alexandra Kosteniuk (2008-2010) and Mariya Muzychuk (2015-2016). Joining them are former rapid world champions Humpy, Kateryna Lagno and Anna Muzychuk.

The reigning champion, Ju Wenjun, will not take part in the series. She was replaced by Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, runner-up of both Women’s World Rapid and Women’s World Blitz Championships 2018, who was the next in line to qualify by rating according to the April 2024 FIDE Rating List. Agencies

Also Read: IPL: We planned to cash in the powerplay, says PBKS Prabhsimran after world record win

Also Watch: