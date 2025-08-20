Konstas signs 4-year contract extension with Sydney Thunder

Sydney: Australia teen star Sam Konstas has signed a four-year extension (inclusive of BBL 15) that will keep him at Sydney Thunder until at least the end of Big Bash League (BBL) 18, the club announced on Tuesday.

At just 19 years of age, Konstas already boasts a record-breaking Big Bash debut, an Under-19 World Cup winner’s medal, and a maiden Baggy Green earned during last summer’s Border-Gavaskar series.

His Thunder debut last summer was nothing short of spectacular, blasting 56 runs off 27 balls. IANS

Also Read: Wolves sign fastest Serie A player Tchatchoua on five-year deal

Also Watch: