Korea Masters: Kiran George loses to Kunlavut Vitidsarn in semis

Iksan City: India’s Kiran George’s impressive run at the Korea Masters came to an end in the semi-finals, where he was outplayed by Thailand’s top-seeded Kunlavut Vitidsarn. George, ranked 44th in the world, battled hard but ultimately lost in straight games, 12-21, 20-22, in a 53-minute long encounter on Saturday.

In the first game, George was tied at 4-4 before trailing 11-7 in the break. However, Vitidsarn didn’t give much room to the Indian shuttler to bounce back and claimed the game 21-12. The Thai shuttler’s agility and tactical precision gave him the upper hand, keeping George on the defensive throughout the game.

George started on high in the second game and took an early 4-0 lead before the Thai player fired his all cylinders and grabbed 13 consecutive points to turn the tide in his favour. The 24-year-old didn’t lose hope and launched a fightback as he levelled scores at 20-20 but failed to give the final blow as Vitidsarn scored consecutive points to seal the game 22-20 and cruise to the summit clash. IANS

