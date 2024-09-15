Korea Scores Late Equalizer to Draw 3-3 with Malaysia in Thrilling Asian Champions Trophy Match

Moqi: In edge-of-the-seat action that went down to the wire, Korea scored a late goal to hold Malaysia to a 3-3 draw in a high-octane match here at the on-going Asian Champions Trophy in Moqi Hockey Training Base, on Saturday. After this match, Korea remained at No. 3 on the points table while Malaysia continued to stay on No. 4.

With weekend crowds arriving to the stadium early for the last day of the league matches, Korea and Malaysia lived up to the billing with both teams fighting it out till the last hooter.

Hero of the Match, Marhan Jalil said, “It was an important match for us to stay in contention for the Semifinals but it was unfortunate that we conceded a last-second goal that helped Korea split the points with us. Hopefully we still have two more matches for us in this tournament and will look forward to give it our all.” IANS

Also Read: Golf: Matteo Manassero Claims One-Shot Lead with 5-Under 66 at Irish Open

Also watch: