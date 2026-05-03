Kuldeep Kumar breaks national pole vault record with 5.41m leap in Bhubaneswar

NEW DELHI: Kuldeep Kumar set a new national record in pole vault by clearing 5.41m at the 1st Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competitions in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Kuldeep, the 21-year-old vaulter from Madhya Pradesh, surpassed the previous national record of 5.40m, held by statemate Dev Meena, who finished third. He had three failed attempts at 5.46m, while the qualifying mark for the Asian Games is set at 5.45m.

The 21-year-old has been in impressive form. Earlier in April, he secured gold in Jaipur by clearing 5.25m, achieving the qualification mark for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Agencies

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