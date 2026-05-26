Kusal Mendis appointed Sri Lanka’s new white-ball captain for West Indies tour

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed Kusal Mendis as the white-ball captain for next month’s all-format tour of the West Indies. This decision represents a major shift in leadership ahead of an important overseas assignment.

Mendis, who plays as a wicketkeeper-batter, will lead Sri Lanka in both the ODI and T20I series. He replaces Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka in those roles. Dhananjaya de Silva will continue as captain of the Test side for the two-match series.

Sri Lanka Cricket announced the squads on social media. The statement said, “Sri Lanka Cricket’s Selection Panel has selected the following squads for Sri Lanka’s Tour of the West Indies 2026. The tour will feature matches across all three formats - ODI, T20I, and Test cricket.” IANS

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