Kyle Mayers's strikes help Windies finish Day 3 on high

ANTIGUA: Kyle Mayers took his first Test wickets when he produced two critical strikes in two overs to get West Indies back into the game on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Mayers kept the hosts chances alive on the third day of the match after half-centuries from Oshada Fernando and LahiruThirimanne threatened to put Sri Lanka on top.

With Sri Lanka cruising on 170-1, half-hour after tea to wipe out their 102-run first innings deficit, captain KraiggBrathwaite called on Mayers, who removed Fernando for 91 with his first delivery and then Dinesh Chandimal for four in his very next over.

Kemar Roach added the wicket of Thirimanne for 76 a few overs later as Sri Lanka lost three wickets for 19 runs in the space of 45 balls. Then, Dhananjaya de Silva stroked his way to 46 not out and PathumNissanka scored 21 to see Sri Lanka to the close on 255-4.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 169 all out & 255/4 (Oshada Fernando 91, LahiruThirimanne 76; Kyle Mayers 2/10, Kemar Roach 2/28) vs West Indies 271 all out (Rahkeem Cornwall 61, Joshua da Silva 46; SurangaLakmal 5/24). (IANS)

