Kylian Mbappe inspires Paris St Germain to win over Strasbourg

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe grabbed a goal and an assist as Paris St Germain secured a 2-1 victory at Strasbourg on Friday, extending their Ligue 1 lead to nine points.

PSG are top of the standings with 47 points, with second-placed Nice on 38 points. Nice face third-placed Brest, which has 35 points, on Sunday. Strasbourg are 10th with 25 points.

The match got off to an exciting start as, within a minute from kickoff, PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a diving save to deny Moise Sahi’s close-range shot.

Following that, PSG earned a penalty minutes later due to a late tackle on forward Randal Kolo Muani by Lucas Perrin, with Strasbourg goalkeeper Alaa Bellaarouch saving Mbappe’s attempt.

PSG broke the deadlock after 31 minutes when Bellaarouch’s clearance was blocked by Marco Asensio before bouncing to Mbappe, who slotted it into the empty net.

Four minutes into the second half, PSG doubled its lead as Mbappe manoeuvred down the left, delivering a cross into the box for the unmarked Asensio who shot into the far bottom corner.

Strasbourg reduced the deficit in the 68th minute when Dilane Bakwa volleyed in a cross at the back post, However, they couldn’t beat Donnarumma, who made several saves, securing the win for the visitors.

PSG will next host Brest in the last 16 in the French Cup on Wednesday. Agencies

