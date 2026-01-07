Kylian Mbappe to miss Spanish Super Cup semis

MADRID: Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe will miss the Spanish Super Cup this week as he recovers from a knee sprain.

The Spanish giant did not name the French superstar, the team’s top goalscorer, in their squad for the tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Mbappe was diagnosed with the issue last week, and a source close to the 27-year-old told AFP he would likely be sidelined for at least three weeks. Agencies

Also Read: Bengaluru Open: Dhakshineswar Suresh dominates with impregnable serve to stun Ajdukovic