La Liga: Atletico Madrid register first win of the season over Girona

MADRID: Goals from Antoine Griezmann, Marcos Llorente and Koke secured Atletico Madrid a 3-0 win over Girona in their first home game of the LaLiga season on Sunday.

Atletico put on a solid performance at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium to overcome last season’s surprise package. They moved up to four points, having drawn at Villarreal in their league opener.

Griezmann opened the scoring in the 39th minute when he sent his free kick into the bottom far corner after Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga got a yellow card for handling the ball outside of the box.

Llorente doubled the advantage with a powerful long-range effort past Gazzaniga following a solo run three minutes after the break.

Captain Koke, who came on early in the second half, sealed the rout with a tap-in in stoppage time off a Llorente cross for his first goal since the 2021-22 season.

Diego Simeone’s side next host promoted Espanyol on Wednesday, while Girona face Osasuna a day later. Agencies

