La Liga: El Clasico returns to new-look Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Madrid: It’s El Clasico time in Spanish football and this time, the traditional rivals Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will meet on April 21 in a refurbished Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, which is a symbol of both the city of Madrid and of La Liga.

Since its inauguration in 1947, this venue has hosted so many hugely significant sporting events. The El Clasico has itself been played 101 times in this stadium, with 51 victories for Real Madrid, 28 for FC Barcelona and 22 draws. In addition, the Santiago Bernabéu has witnessed historic moments like Real Madrid’s legendary Champions League victories, the 1982 World Cup final and the 2018 Copa Libertadores final. In recent times, the stadium has undergone a thorough refurbishment that has completely transformed its exterior and interior.

The redeveloped home of Los Blancos has a capacity of more than 81,000 spectators and it can also host concerts and other major events. Besides the marquee clash between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona on April 21, there are many more things to look forward to.

The new-look Santiago Bernabeu is already being enjoyed by fans. Since 2019, the ground has undergone extensive construction work to update the structure radically. The result is a truly state-of-the-art, more modern and bigger stadium. The new fixed and retractable roofs are among the highlights, with the retractable one able to be opened or closed in 15 minutes. There is also a 360-degree video scoreboard and 3,000 more seats where 12 metres in height were added. (IANS)

