La Liga: Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre to leave at end of season

Madrid: Javier Aguirre will not continue as coach of La Liga outfit Mallorca next season, the club said. The well-traveled 65-year-old Mexican coach leaves the club after joining them with nine games left in the 2021-22 season when they were in the relegation zone. He saved them from relegation in the final match of that campaign, led them to a mid-table finish last season and this season took the club to the final of the Copa del Rey (and a place in next season's Spanish Supercup) although they lost the final to Athletic Club Bilbao on penalties. IANS

