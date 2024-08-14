La Liga: Real Madrid, Atletico sign well, Barcelona in trouble

Madrid: A new La Liga season will kick off on Sunday, and before the closure of the transfer market at the end of the month, fans shouldn’t expect too many changes from what they saw last season — perhaps with one important change.

The long-awaited arrival of Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid looks to have given even greater firepower to Carlo Ancelotti’s side, the club has also signed Brazilian teenager Endrick, as well, it’s not a surprise that they are clear favourites to retain their title. David Alaba’s slow recovery from a knee injury and Nacho Fernandez’s departure leaves Madrid needing another central defender, while Toni Kroos’ retirement could take away some of their midfield control, reports Xinhua.

Nevertheless, the sheer weight of attacking options, with Mbappe and Endrick joining Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and young Turk, Arda Guler, who impressed at the end of an injury-interrupted first season, means that Madrid doesn’t have to play well to win matches. The club will also be happy to see Thibaut Courtois after he missed most of last season with a knee injury.

Nobody should forget that Real Madrid’s spending ceiling is over 700 million euros, while their nearest rival, Atletico Madrid have a limit of 250 million and Barcelona’s limit is 200 million (less than a third of Madrid’s).

Many think that Barca’s ongoing financial issues mean their current limit is still too generous, and at the time of writing new coach, Hansi Flick has only 16 players written into the first team squad, and of those Ronald Araujo is out for three months, while Gavi Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are struggling to be fit at the start of the campaign.

Flick has had to rely on youngsters for the club’s pre-season and it’s still hard to predict what the Barca starting 11 will look like for their opening game, or at the start of September.

The only certainty is that they need 17-year-old Lamine Yamal to maintain last season’s phenomenal form, and a lot of fingers will be crossed hoping he doesn’t pick up any injuries.

Atletico Madrid look to have signed wisely over the summer as Diego Simeone looks to refresh a side that last season conceded too many goals.

Robin Le Normand strengthens central defense. Conor Gallagher has arrived from Chelsea and is the busy kind of midfielder that Simeone likes, while in attack Alexander Sorloth is an upgrade on Alvaro Morata, with Julien Alvarez likely to add quality when he arrives from Manchester City.

Atletico’s main problem can be self-belief, especially way from home, but if they have that, they could be Real Madrid’s closest rival.

Girona were last season’s surprise package as they finished third to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history with some flowing attacking football.

Coach Michel Sanchez rightly deserved all the plaudits that came his way, but will have to work twice as hard this season after losing striker Artym Dovbyk-top scorer in La Liga last season, winger Savinho, full back Yan Couto, central defender Eric Garcia and midfielder Aleix Garcia. Pre-season suggests there is a lot of work still to do.

Copa del Rey winners Athletic Club Bilbao have managed to retain Spain winger Nico Williams, and the arrival of striker Alvaro Djalo from Sporting Braga gives them a lightening fast forward line, although they could lack cover at left back and central defense for four competitions.

Real Sociedad have battled for Europe in recent seasons, but their success relies on keeping (or finding replacements for) Spain duo Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino after losing Le Normand to Atletico Madrid. A reliable striker would also be a big help in San Sebastian.

Elsewhere, Villarreal have lost Sorloth but have also cleared out a lot of deadwood and usually spend wisely. Betis should challenge, while financial issues will continue to make life difficult for Sevilla.

At the wrong end of the table, expect promoted sides, Leganes, Real Valladolid and Espanyol to find life hard, while Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca (despite signing Jagoba Arrasate from Osasuna), Alaves and Las Palmas could also find themselves in the relegation mix. IANS

