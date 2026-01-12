La Liga: Villarreal CF close gap at top

Madrid: Villarreal strengthened its position in third place in La Liga with a 3-1 win at home to Alaves on Saturday night. With their victory over Deportivo Alaves (3–1), Villarreal CF have secured the best first half of a season in their history in the Primera Division, reaching 41 points and surpassing their best-ever tally after 19 La Liga matchdays.

Oviedo and Real Betis drew 1-1, with Giovani Lo Celso getting a slight touch on Antony’s cross in the 83rd minute, after it looked as if Ilyas Chaira had put Oviedo on track for just its third win of the season with 25 minutes left. Agencies

