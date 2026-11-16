Lakshya Sen credits self-belief for back-to-back BWF title triumphs

Kumamoto: Reflecting on the factors behind his consecutive title wins, Lakshya said his belief had helped him navigate matches in which he had to recover from early setbacks.

“Just keeping my confidence up even though it has been tough matches. I have started with a game down in many matches, but it was really good of me that I kept believing in myself and kept on playing and fighting,” he said after the final.

The Kumamoto title also carried added significance for the Indian, who had reached the semi-finals at the tournament last year but went a step further this time to claim the trophy.

“Feels very good to win a title here. Last year I played the semi-finals, and I’m happy I could better the results from last time. It’s my second title back-to-back, and I would love to continue this form ahead,” Lakshya said. IANS

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