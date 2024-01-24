LaLiga: Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata win at Granada

Madrid: Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata netted a second-half header to secure a 1-0 win at lowly Granada despite his side's uninspiring performance on Monday, moving them up to fourth place in LaLiga. With their first LaLiga away win since October following four consecutive losses on the road, Diego Simeone's side climbed to 41 points and are now three behind third-placed Barcelona after 20 games. Leaders Girona are top with 52 points, one ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, but the surprise package of the season have played one more game than all of their main rivals. Agencies

