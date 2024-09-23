LaLiga: Vinicius Jr leads Real Madrid beat Espanyol

MADRID: Vinicius Jr came off the bench to score once and set up another goal to steer champions Real Madrid to a 4-1 fightback victory over Espanyol in LaLiga on Saturday.

Real Madrid dominated proceedings but fell behind in the 54th minute due to a rare blunder by their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who accidentally deflected a low cross from Jofre into his own net.

However, Real found the equaliser four minutes later with a close-range strike by Dani Carvajal, taking advantage of a mistake by Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia who let a Jude Bellingham lateral shot from close range squeeze under him, leaving the ball free for Carvajal to smash into an empty net.

Vinicius Jr then worked his magic within three busy minutes, first lifting a brilliant cross with the outside of his foot to Rodrygo, who netted a first-touch effort from the middle of the box in the 75th minute, and then scoring himself with a tidy finish from a counter-attack in the 78th.

Kylian Mbappe finished off the win from the penalty spot after substitute Endrick was fouled inside the box in the 90th minute following a fine individual play by the Brazilian teenager.

Valencia eased their problems with a 2-0 win at home to Girona, who looked below their best after their UEFA Champions League debut in midweek.

Valladolid and Real Sociedad drew 0-0 in a game that does little to lift either side's problems at the wrong end of the table. Real Sociedad had slightly more of the play, but were unable to break down an improved Valladolid defense.

Osasuna won 2-1 at home to Las Palmas with an Ante Budimir penalty and a smart finish from Aimar Oroz, which came after Alberto Moleiro had equalized for the visitors. Las Palmas slip to the bottom of La Liga and remain winless this season. Agencies

Also Read: LaLiga: Villarreal hold Atletico Madrid to a draw in first game of season

Also Watch: