Lamine Yamal inspires Spain as Oyarzabal double sinks Saudi Arabia

Atlanta: Lamine Yamal starred on his return to the starting lineup as Spain rediscovered their attacking rhythm with a commanding 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in their Group H FIFA World Cup clash on Sunday, while Mikel Oyarzabal answered his critics with a clinical brace.

After a frustrating 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in their opener, Spain were transformed in Atlanta with Yamal, the 18-year-old creating the chances and Oyarzabal providing the finish, and Spain were home and dry within the first 45 minutes thanks to goals from Real Sociedad striker Mikel Oyarzabal and a Marc Cucurella own goal, which rounded off an impressive performance and booked their place in the next round.

The opening goal came in the 10th minute. The inviting cross that from the ever-lively left-back Dani Olmo fell at the feet of the onrushing Yamal who slid in to score his first goal of the tournament.

A corner in the 30th minute was the next goal. It was a scramble inside the box when Aymeric Laporte’s downward header from Dani Olmo’s corner fell at Oyarzabal’s feet, and the front man bundled the ball home for his and Spain’s second.

This victory have put Spain on 4 points from two matches, leaving Saudi Arabia on a single point. IANS

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