Lamine Yamal out for 2-3 weeks due to injury

Barcelona: Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is set to be out of action for the next two to three weeks due to an injury which has returned, the La Liga champion said on Friday. “The discomfort in the pubic area that player Lamine Yamal has been experiencing has reappeared after the match against PSG. He will be out for the Sevilla game, and the estimated recovery time is 2-3 weeks,” the club said on its X account.

Barcelona, unbeaten and on top of the La Liga standings, is set to travel to Sevilla on October 5. Agencies

