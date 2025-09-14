Sports

Lamine Yamal to Miss Barca’s Matches due to Injury

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick lashed out at the Spanish national team on Saturday after Lamine Yamal was ruled out of his team’s La Liga clash against Valencia.
Barcelona: Barcelona coach Hansi Flick lashed out at the Spanish national team on Saturday after Lamine Yamal was ruled out of his team’s La Liga clash against Valencia.

The 18-year-old winger did not train with the Spanish champions because of a groin issue ahead of the game on Sunday, and is also a doubt to face Newcastle in the Champions League on Thursday.

Yamal played twice for Spain in 2026 World Cup qualifying wins against Bulgaria and Turkey last week. Agencies

