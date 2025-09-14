Lamine Yamal to Miss Barca’s Matches due to Injury

Barcelona: Barcelona coach Hansi Flick lashed out at the Spanish national team on Saturday after Lamine Yamal was ruled out of his team’s La Liga clash against Valencia.

The 18-year-old winger did not train with the Spanish champions because of a groin issue ahead of the game on Sunday, and is also a doubt to face Newcastle in the Champions League on Thursday.

Yamal played twice for Spain in 2026 World Cup qualifying wins against Bulgaria and Turkey last week. Agencies

